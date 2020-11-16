WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Public Schools are moving all schools to remote learning until January.
The district announced on Monday that starting on Tuesday, November 17, all students will begin virtual learning through Monday, January 18.
Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said the date of return will rely heavily on local health trends.
The decision to move to full remote learning came as coronavirus cases in the city continue to climb.
Staff members will continue to report to their buildings and be available to help students.
Students who have been learning in-person will have an opportunity to retrieve their items between Wednesday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 24.
Dr. Ruffin is expected to have a news conference at 8L30 p.m. regarding the decision.
