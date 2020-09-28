WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – As schools across Connecticut continue to adapt during this pandemic, the coronavirus is causing one school district to change its grading policy.
Earlier this month, Waterbury’s Board of Education voted six to three to alter its grading scale, but just for this school year.
While students have always been graded from zero to 100, this year the lowest grade a student can earn is a 50.
When it comes to a student’s overall grade, the district says this year it will put more of an emphasis on assignments. That means 75 percent of a grade will be based off of schoolwork, with just 25 percent weighted towards tests and exams.
“That’s what education is supposed to be about, how you support your students to get to the learning, we all need for them to be successful. I believe very firmly that this is not just something that’s come in at a critical time because of COVID, but it also deliberately thinks about the grading process that one implements in a district,” said Dr. Verna D. Ruffin, Waterbury Superintendent.
Waterbury has already had to close one high school for a few days and have classrooms and cohorts switch to virtual learning because of positive cases and contact tracing.
No everyone was on board with the idea to change the grading policy.
Three commissioners voted no, one feeling this is a free pass and is sending the wrong message to students.
Dr. Ruffin says whether it’s a grade of zero, a 30, or a 50, it’s still an F.
The district also stresses this isn’t going to impact the highest achieving students or those on the opposite end who aren’t handing in their assignments. Those students are still going to fail.
The new policy is going to provide a safety net, offering students a chance to pull up their overall grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.