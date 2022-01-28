WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Public works and emergency response leaders in Waterbury met and solidified their plan for Winter Storm Bobby on Friday, Jan. 28.
The city could get up to six inches.
People, like Scott Martin, did their last-minute preps at Waterbury’s Home Depot, making sure they had everything they needed to hunker down.
"Just make sure I got the basics, the essentials, y'know, batteries and bottled water, and stuff like that, which we usually have on-hand, but I usually check it before a storm," said Martin.
Meanwhile, the city firmed up its storm plans.
Public works' plows are ready to go.
The department finalizes their winter storm protocol by the fall.
For Winter Storm Bobby, the city's 40 vehicles have been assigned, and nine of their garbage trucks can also plow.
They have 50 contractors also at their disposal.
Waterbury Public Works Director David Simpson said, "all of our contractors have been put on notice and we've got numbers of everybody that's expected to report as needed."
The city's emergency operations center went live at 6 p.m. and will continue operating until Sunday at 4 p.m. for now.
People can call 311 to get in contact.
Emergency Management Director Adam Rinko said, "if they're having any sort of regulatory emergency, so that would be something to do with a d-p-w issue, maybe a power issue, something that's not technically an emergency. Something that wouldn't need fire or police response but needs a response."
Normally, the Center for Human Development's hospitality center closes sometime in the evening to the public. But because of the severe cold weather protocol from the governor's office, it is now an overnight warming center.
Because of COVID-19, the center's capacity is capped to 30 in its two rooms.
Before cots are brought out, it'll be completely sanitized.
A city-wide parking ban came into effect at 4 p.m., ending Sunday at 6 p.m.
No parking allowed in snow zones and on the odd numbered side of the street.
You can park in the city's garages for free.
