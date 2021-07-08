WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Waterbury is getting funding for new electric buses, which are much better for the environment.
Robert Ross has been a Waterbury resident for 48 years and uses the city’s public transit buses almost every single day.
“Just about every day. From my house to wherever I have to go,” he said.
So, he was happy to learn that the city received federal funding that will allow the city to receive 10 battery electric CT transit buses.
Right now, about 20 percent of Waterbury residents don’t have access to a car. So, for folks who rely on the city buses every single day, this funding will go a long way.
A $7.4 million grant was secured by the state Department of Transportation (DOT), and the buses will be completely diesel free.
“No tailpipe at all. It’s all going to be plug-in. Almost like a Tesla for public transit,” said DOT Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.
The total project costs about $13 million. It’s part of a larger goal that DOT officials say will help fight climate change and reduce air pollution.
“Our major cities that have a lot of transportation infrastructure that pass through them, collect a lot more air pollution than in other parts of the state,” Eucalitto said.
Transportation is the largest source of pollution created in Connecticut. Waterbury is set to become one of the first cities in the state to have 100-percent electric buses.
“I think it’s worth it because it’s cleaner air, it costs less to produce the buses, it’s cleaner air so I think it’s going to be good for Waterbury,” said Nick Stanziano, of Waterbury.
The battery electric buses will roll out in the Brass City for the next three years.
The state’s goal is to have all 900 public transit buses in Connecticut converted to electric in the next 12 to 15 years.
