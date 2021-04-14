WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury’s walk-up vaccination clinics reopened on Wednesday.
They are now administering Moderna doses because of the federal hold on Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
This is causing some changes in these clinics.
The walk-up clinics are just trying to make sure everyone is fully vaccinated now that the luxury of the one-and-done vaccine is on hold.
After a day break, the WOW NRZ Community Learning Center opened its doors again to inoculate the community. This time, they are armed with 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Patients aren’t just leaving with the vaccine passports anymore. Now, they get a reminder when to return for their next dose.
They also have to leave their number or any other contact information, so Griffin Health can remind them as well.
But Alderwoman Belinda Weaver, the center’s chair, is worried not everyone will make it back for their second dose.
“They say they don’t have a phone, they don’t have a phone number, they don’t have an address, so trying to contact them to remind them of their next vaccination is going to be a problem,” Weaver said.
She says the center will have to rely on its connections as well to make sure reminders are made.
Paul Bartocci drove from New Milford to get vaccinated in the North End Rec Center. He was surprised there was no wait and says the reminders will help.
“If you invest the time and effort to get the first one, might as well show up for the second one,” Bartocci said.
Attendance was noticeably down at the WOW NRZ Center as well.
Weaver believes vaccine hesitancy is behind it.
“They’re afraid and some of them said, ‘oh no, I’m not taking any shots now. I’ll wait and see what happens,’ and that’s unfortunate,” Weaver said.
The walk-up clinic at the WOW NRZ Community Learning Center is done for the week, but the city has another center to take its place for Thursday and Friday.
There are two clinics on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., which will take place at the North End Rec Center at 268 N. Main St. and Berkeley Warner Rec Center at 277 Long Hill Rd.
