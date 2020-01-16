WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, Waterbury came together to pray for the mayor’s family, and everyone impacted by a deadly crash in Florida.
A horrific crash in Florida killed a member of the College of Holy Cross women’s rowing team and injured several others, including the daughter Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.
Waterbury residents filled the pews inside the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception praying for healing during a time filled with heartbreak and sorrow.
“It was a very nice service. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mayor O’Leary and the other girls. Tragic accident, I can’t imagine,” said Lisa Baldwin.
The special mass on Thursday afternoon offered up prayers for O’Leary’s family.
His daughter Maggie is a freshman rower at the College of the Holy Cross and was injured when a van she was in Wednesday morning collided with a pickup truck while down in Florida for a training session.
“We’re truly a family and if something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. So, we wanted to get everyone here to join in thoughtful prayer, positive thoughts,” said Mc Demac, mayor’s Chief of Staff.
O’Leary is down in Florida with his daughter, but during the homily, Father Jim Sullivan read a text he got from the mayor saying he’s thankful for the outpouring of support.
“They tell us Maggie is stable. She is in ICU with five others from the team as well. We are very grateful for the amazing love, support, and prayers,” Father Sullivan said.
Sadly, Maggie’s teammate, 20-year-old Grace Rhett, lost her life in the crash. Rett, who graduated from Marianapolis Prep in Thompson, set a world record for her age group in December, rowing indoors consecutively for 62 hours.
“Someone in the tragedy and the sorrow and the confusion, and yes even the darkness, somehow in the mystery of God, sometimes not revealed until later, somehow good will come,” Father Sullivan said.
It’s why so many said being able to come together at a time like this can help.
“It’s wonderful. I mean to give support and care at a time like this is really essential to the family,” said Nancy Olson.
Channel 3 was told the mayor is appreciative for all the support, with the city asking everyone to keep not just the O’Leary family in their thoughts and prayers, but the entire College of the Holy Cross rowing team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.