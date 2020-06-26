WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – After removals of Christopher Columbus statues in New Haven and New London, the attention now turns to the Columbus statue in Waterbury.
Unlike the Columbus statues in New Haven and New London, the Waterbury one is still standing.
There’s no doubt the statue plays an important role in Waterbury’s history. What exactly that role is continues to be up for debate.
“I’m not interested in replacing the Christopher Columbus statue because I think it’s got its history and its legacies to it,” said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.
Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary talked about the statue during last week’s Waterbury City Hall meeting.
As for the nature of the legacy it depends on who you ask.
For lifelong Waterbury resident Fizza Alam, it’s one of colonization.
“I think that colonization is often invisible, and genocides occur when history is erased, and our heritage is erased. And I think now we put on a pedestal a man who’s symbolic of colonization’s for all peoples,” Alam said.
So, Alam is trying to change that. She started an online petition to remove the statue from in front of Waterbury’s city hall and she’s trying to initiate a conversation with local city officials about what the statue symbolizes.
“We understand that removing the statue is not the be all and end all. The main goal would be to build trust within the community,” Alam said.
But for fellow Waterbury resident Bill DeMaida, removing the Christopher Columbus statue would have the exact opposite effect.
“It would be sad. It would be a sad day for those of us who live in the city of Waterbury, who choose to make Waterbury our city,” DeMaida said.
DeMaida is a proud Italian and one of many in Waterbury that have come together to form a petition of their own to keep the statue in its current location.
“To think that people would think so badly of us that they’d take something we value on it, that we gave to the city and said this is from us. It denotes the fact that this man did an incredible thing and the Italian-American citizens of Waterbury wanted to express that in the state of a statue. That’s what that is,” DeMaida said.
One statue, two different viewpoints, but what both Alam and DeMaida can agree on is that continued conversation and not violence is what needs to happen.
“Just talking and not listening to our demands is a disservice to our voices,” Alam said.
“What we have in front of us is an opportunity for sides to sit down and try to understand each other. Now that’s exciting and I certainly hope it happens,” DeMaida said.
A memorial for George Floyd, who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer, is scheduled to take place on Saturday outside Waterbury City Hall. During that time, the removal of the statue is supposed to be brought up as well.
Channel 3 reached out to the mayor’s office, but did not get a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.