WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Thirty-three people were displaced from their homes for a few hours after a vacant multi-family home collapsed on Saturday.
Police said crews responded to a building collapse on Baldwin Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
As a result of the collapse, residents in six homes on Baldwin Street and Madison Street, between Madison Street and Laval Street, were evacuated and tended by the American Red Cross, police said.
Eversource crews disconnected the gas and electricity to the home, police said.
No injuries were reported, and police said the families displaced returned home later in the morning.
The cause of the building collapse is under investigation.
