WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury residents who don’t take in their trash cans could face a hefty fine.
City officials are looking to charge those folks $250.
Waterbury's Board of Alderman is looking to amend the current ordinance, so residents will take in their trash cans sooner.
Some people who live in Waterbury said they do see garbage bins left on the street for too long.
“Usually I see them around town, like that one out there,” said Luca Kwatsha, of Waterbury.
Right now, homeowners have five days to bring in their trash and recycle bins.
They can also put out the bins 24 hours ahead of time.
City officials say the ordinance was essentially unenforceable.
With the amendment, residents will have 24 hours to bring in their trash cans and if they don't, they could face a $250 fine.
The board is expected to meet on June 24 to approve the amendment.
