WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – There’s just three weeks left until Election Day and one local topic that has generated a lot of interest is how to proceed with honoring Christopher Columbus.
In Waterbury, voters are being asked to choose where the statue of Columbus should be going forward.
The statue now stands outside city hall in downtown Waterbury.
Back in July, someone vandalized the statue by taking the head off and it has yet to be reattached.
The bigger issue for several Waterbury-area residents is whether the statue should even be there to begin with.
The Greater Waterbury NAACP held a silent stand-in earlier Monday afternoon, protesting the presence of a statue that they believe represents racist acts and crimes.
The NAAP acknowledges that Columbus is part of not just our nation’s history, but the statue is part of Waterbury’s history. They just don’t want it to be on public property.
“I don’t want my tax dollars protecting the statue. I don’t want my tax dollars to support the statue, and I’m sure that there’s many, many other people that feel the same way,” said Ginne-Rae Clay, Greater Waterbury NAACP President.
Channel 3 reached out to the Waterbury Chapter of UNICO National, which is an Italian American service organization, but they did not respond.
On November 3, Waterbury residents will vote on a referendum that says, “Shall the Christopher Columbus statue remain in its current location?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.