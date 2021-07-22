WATERBURY, CT (WFSB0 - The Brass City is looking to fine residents with cars that have out-of-state license plates.
The board of aldermen look to amend city code to include a $250 fine for succh violators.
First time offenders could get their fine waived if they show they transferred their plates to Connecticut before their hearing.
A public meeting has been set about it, August 16, right before the next board of aldermen meeting, after which it’ll be voted on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.