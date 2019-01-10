WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury restaurant is offering free meals to any federal employee impacted by the government shutdown.
It’s day 20 of the partial government shutdown and many federal employees will not be receiving a paycheck tomorrow.
The owners of a Waterbury restaurant are trying to make sure families don’t have to struggle to put food on the table.
“Myself, my wife, are both military veterans. I’m still currently in, I just made 19 years in the Army, National Guard for Connecticut,” said David Tross, co-owner of Josie’s.
Having served in the military, David and Nikkia Tross know what it’s like to suffer through a government shutdown.
“I was a new father at 22, 23 years old so I remember not being able to do the things we wanted to do because the pay was delayed and things like that,” said David.
Working with no pay, the bills can easily pile up, making it harder to provide for a family.
“Collectors don’t care if there’s a shutdown or you lost your job or family situation happens, they just want their money,” said Nikkia Tross.
So as the owners of Josie’s Jamerican Kitchen in Waterbury, they want to ease the pain of others struggling amid the partial-government shutdown.
“Giving out a free meal is what we can do so why not do it right,” said Nikkia.
They’re offering free meals to federal employees during the shutdown, so they don’t have to worry about being able to put food on the table for their families.
“When you’re willing to work but you can’t get paid or you still have to work and not get paid, it’s just frustrating,” Nikkia said.
They know how those families feel and they want them to stop by their Scott Road restaurant.
They say you can get a taste of the Caribbean Islands without even leaving Connecticut.
The owners of Josie’s say they will continue to serve both inside and outside this restaurant.
