WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury school board member is facing charges after police say she’s accused of helping her husband hide money coming in from illegal activities.
Police say Melissa Adorno, who is a member of the Waterbury Board of Education, helped her husband hide money from his illegitimate business dealings, which included drugs.
The Adornos got on the police department’s radar after hearing from an alert manager at a UPS facility.
According to the arrest warrant, a facility manager told investigators on June 24 he suspected a suspicious package and that two people attempted to pick up the package but couldn’t provide identification.
Police later discovered Melissa Adorno’s husband Victor used a fake alias to get the package.
Investigators later said the package contained 5.5 ounces of suspected cocaine.
On July 11, when police did their search, they discovered the shipment came from a California address known for shipping drugs to various U.S. cities.
“My initial review of the warrant, there doesn’t seem to be much there. It’s a lot of guesswork. It’s a lot of smoke and mirrors,” said Ioannis Kalodis, Melissa’s attorney.
They mayor’s office confirms Melissa Adorno is still a commissioner for the Board of Education and works for the city. Her LinkedIn profile said she’s a public health aid at a school, however human resources has launched an investigation.
Still employed with the BOE ? What a disgrace that city is
