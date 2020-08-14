WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Some Waterbury students won't be returning to classes this fall season, and not by choice.
Chase Collegiate School sent an email that said it was closing for the year, just 12 days before school was set to start.
For students and staff, there were so many emotions. They said they were disappointed, scared and stressed.
Channel 3 spoke with a staff member off camera who said he just set up his classroom on Wednesday. Friday, he carried a suitcase in to clean everything out.
He said he also applied for seven jobs in just two days.
Julia Francisco and her fellow classmates were set to start their senior year at Chase on Aug. 26.
Francisco has been enrolled at the school since she was in kindergarten.
"I grew a family here and seeing that go from out of no where is really sad," she said. "I feel like I lost a whole part of me in a way."
An email was sent to staff and students on Thursday to let them know the school was closing its doors:
Due to the global and local economic impact related to the current COVID-19 pandemic, together with other conditions that are not conducive to operating Chase Collegiate School in a financially sustainable manner, there will be no classroom or online education provided for the 2020-2021 school year.
Chase is a private day school from pre-k to 12th grade. About 300 students were enrolled.
Leading up to the announcement, the school touted on social meida why it's the best choice for students.
Now students and their parents said they're scrambling to find another school in time for the start of the new school year.
Waterbury's mayor Neil O'Leary issued a statement on Friday.
The announcement that Chase Collegiate School is abruptly closing came as a complete surprise to students, families, and the City of Waterbury. It is incredibly disappointing that this announcement came just three weeks ahead of students going back to school. My staff and I are deeply committed to assisting displaced students find educational accommodations. Already my office has had the parents of 12 students reach out, and I have already begun calling these parents myself to find out how we can help. Parents and students who have been displaced by the closure of Chase Collegiate School should call my office at (203) 574-6712 and ask to speak with Desira Blanchard or Alexandra DeGirolamo.
The mayor said 12 parents have already reached out to his office. O'Leary said they are trying to help.
If a child has been displaced by the closure, parents can call the mayor's office for assistance.
