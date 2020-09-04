WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – While many students headed back to class already, Waterbury Public Schools is getting ready to welcome its students after Labor Day.
Tuesday marks the first day of class for Waterbury Public Schools.
Recently, the district gave Channel 3 a tour to show how they’re preparing to welcome students for in-person learning.
The back to school preparations were wrapping up before the first day of school at Wilby High School.
Yet, the return of in-person learning is back with a different look and feel says Superintendent Verna Ruffin.
“It’s one of the most challenging that I ever experienced in education in opening a school,” Ruffin said.
There are physical cues reminding students, teachers and staff to practice social distancing while wearing masks.
Arrows in the hallway indicate the traffic flow. Sometimes, it’s one way as seen at the high school. Other times, a demarcation line shows where people are supposed to walk like at Hopeville Elementary School.
In the time of COVID, the district worked for months to create an oasis for students, one where health and safety are top priorities.
“So, they can have a great meal, they can get some education and support, get the technology they need to do and pursue their education on their own outside of school hours and have that little sense of normalcy,” said Will Clark, Waterbury Public Schools.
The district is roll out a hybrid learning model, meaning some students may opt for in-person learning while others choose online learning.
Whichever plan families select, one back to school tradition remains untouched.
“We want everyone to know we’re excited about the students coming back, whether it’s in person or virtually, and we’re excited to learn together,” Ruffin said.
A lot of parents have concerns about sending their children back to school, but Ruffin says she plans to debrief with her staff every day to hear concerns, whether it’s from parents or schools, and make necessary adjustments.
