WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – After last week’s earthquake in Puerto Rico, school districts around the state are making plans for the potential influx of new students.
For educators in Waterbury, this is something they’ve been through once before.
After the 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the island of Puerto Rico, the Waterbury school district says it’s ready to accept and accommodate any students who are forced to relocate to the Brass City.
“We recognize that it was such a disaster for Puerto Rico, but we also knew we’d be impacted because so many of our families also have families that are still in Puerto Rico,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury Superintendent.
The school district says its welcome center is ready after seeing an influx following Hurricane Maria back in the fall of 2017.
“That was tough for the families, the trauma that they were going through, the stories, they told us when they got here, but it was good getting them transitioned, getting them in, getting them their uniforms, their book bags, getting them transportation to and from their temporary residence,” said Shynea Paris.
Shynea Paris, the districts’ liaison to the homeless, was a point-person in 2017 and will be so once again.
“I think we got about 357 students total, from beginning to end from Hurricane Maria, and currently we have 19 students still enrolled with us,” Paris said.
The district said they have no idea how many new students they could see. At least one family has already reached out, but no matter the number, Ruffin said the district will be ready.
“There are so many things that people do have to consider, moving into a new city. We just wanted to make sure certain worrying about that next step and schools, do people speak the language, are we going to be welcomed there, was not one of the obstacles standing in their way,” Ruffin said.
The Waterbury School District isn’t the only one making plans in preparation of seeing relocated students following the earthquake.
Both Hartford and New Haven say they too are taking steps to be ready.
