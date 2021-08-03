WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Masks will not be optional in Waterbury schools.
As part of their back-to-school plan, the school district is requiring all students, staff and faculty to wear them, regardless of vaccination status.
Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin made the announcement recently during a webinar for families.
Masks can be removed when outdoors, and during recess and gym class, but for those in a large group outdoors, the masks will go back on.
Inside, 3 feet of distancing will be enforced, and cohorting, where certain students are kept together, will be used as much as possible.
Also, all sports and extracurriculars will go on as planned.
Fully vaccinated students and staff will not have to quarantine after contact with a positive case, so long as they remain asymptomatic.
The same goes for students in class who remain 3 feet apart with a mask.
"We have made it easier for our students and for our staff to be vaccinated, but it is not mandated. But we do know that that appears to be the number one way to be able to control this virus,” Ruffin said.
During the webinar, Ruffin made it clear the plan will likely change.
"We are going to have to develop a plan for what happens when we have positive COVID cases inside of a classroom, or inside of a school. So, you can expect some updates from me and my team on a regular basis,” Ruffin said.
Some parents don’t agree with the mask policy, but others say it’s the way to go.
"Why not protect yourself against something that could happen, instead of possibly taking that chance and your family getting sick, or your child getting sick. No one wants their children sick,” said Janelle Deleva, of Waterbury.
Bus drivers are also being instructed to open their windows, and assign seating if they can.
To see the entire Waterbury schools plan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.