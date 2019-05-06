WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Some Waterbury students are playing hooky, all too often.
While absenteeism numbers remain at a 'staggering high,’ school officials said they have been seeing those numbers change in a few short months.
Chronic absenteeism includes excused and unexcused absences.
Children who have been absent from school during the 2017-2018 school year was a little more than 18 percent (18.2%), which is up 2 percent from the previous school year.
In Hartford, 12 percent of students are missing school.
The statewide average is at 10.7 percent.
The district's chronic absenteeism committee looked at how many students weren't going to school, about two months ago.
They noticed the numbers were too high and have been working to get more children into the classrooms.
School officials began to look at how many school days students missed, and called families of those students.
They came up with a plan together and it appears to be paying off because numbers are declining.
Waterbury school officials said numbers dropped to a little more than 17.5 percent last month.
That's down from 23 percent in February.
The numbers were released at a board of education meeting last week.
Some parents said they are noticing changes.
“I feel like they do things differently and they're learning more and more,” said Bianca Ramirez, of Waterbury.
For those who have children attending the Waterbury Public School district and they're not going to school, you can expect to hear from school leaders.
The work isn't over though, school officials are still looking into student race, gender and special education status.
The district's target number is 14 percent.
