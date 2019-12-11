WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Public Schools announced early Wednesday morning that they would be closed as a result of the snow.
As promised by Channel 3's meteorologists, rain switched over to snow.
Temperatures dropped from the 50s to the 30s, which created quite a mess for the Wednesday morning commute.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker headed to Waterbury where it found snow-covered roads.
As of 4:30 a.m., between 1 and 2 inches were measured in the city.
The forecast called for between 1 and 4 inches statewide.
"If anything, I tend to think that even some of the smaller snowstorms are problematic from a traffic safety standpoint because people don’t adjust their driving behaviors," one driver told Eyewitness News.
