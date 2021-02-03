WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Public Schools will finally return to in-person classes on Thursday.
They were supposed to reopen on Monday, but Winter Storm Cooper delayed it.
The school district is confident enough of the snow has been cleaned up in the city for reopening to happen smoothly, but the city still has a little more to do.
Monday was supposed to mark the return for Waterbury Public School students of in-person learning, which was on pause since November.
Winter Storm Cooper had other plans and delayed the reopening until Thursday.
Crews have been bard at work clearing up school parking lots across the city all day on Wednesday.
Superintendent Verna Ruffin says the city’s public works department is assuring them students will have a safe ride to school on Thursday morning.
“We are in constant communication with public works and after the storm, after the worst of the storm, we knew there were crews working around the clock to prepare sidewalks, to prepare roads, and to prepare our school parking lots so they can be re-entered,” Ruffin said.
Driving around the Brass City, the majority of the roads have been cleared off. There were a few that could use more work.
Channel 3 reached out to the city’s public works department on Wednesday, but they did not return our calls. In the past, Director David Simpson says it takes five to six hours after a storm to clear off the streets.
At the height of Winter Storm Cooper, the city had 65 plows out clearing snow.
Ruffin says the delay has only made most parents more than ready to send their kids back to school.
“Some may still have some caution or precautions, choosing the virtual model, which is fine, but I would expect when we open schools, we will open schools with a fair number of students that have chosen to return,” Ruffin said.
Any roads that residents feel need more attention can be reported by calling public works directly or calling 3-1-1.
