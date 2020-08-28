WATERBURY (WFSB) - A staff member of Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials confirmed they were made aware of the test Friday.
Officials said the districts contact tracing team was immediately deployed and is working with close contacts of the staff member.
Custodial workers also responded immediately and sanitized areas where the staff member was present per protocol.
The opening of school will not be affected, officials said and the staff member and those who came in contact with her will quarantine for 14 days.
Waterbury is set to open schools Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.