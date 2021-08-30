WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students in Waterbury headed back to school Monday.
Hundreds of students walked through the doors at Crosby High School for their first day of school and students should expect some changes this year.
Teachers and staff will do everything to keep students safe this school year.
"We release a certain subgroup of students two and a half minutes before other students to limit the amount of people we have in the hallways during specific times," Michael Veronna, principal of Crosby High School, explained.
Verrona says along with staggered release times, Waterbury Public Schools also went from a seven-period day to a four-period day in an effort to reduce movement during the day.
Students will also be distanced three feet apart in the classroom and hand sanitizer, gloves, and extra PPE will be ready to go.
To encourage distancing, lockers will also be closed off for now.
Waterbury Public Schools were selected as one of two school districts for free COVID testing.
The program was through the Summer, but will extend through September.
