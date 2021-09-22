WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury Public Schools said it will be continuing to use a grading scale that was created during the pandemic.
In this scale, 50 is the lowest grade, instead of zero.
The system changed how grades are weighted as well, where 75% of a student's grade is based on assignments.
The remaining 25% is based on student performance and other assessments.
Officials said a grade of a zero often is a mark of behavioral or social issues, not academic, and often puts students in a hole they can't get out of.
"Last year we discussed this and that many of the students experienced that. They realized that no matter what they do moving forward, they will fail even if they ace the rest of the course,” said Chief Academic Officer Darren Schwartz.
The Board of Education voted 8-1 in favor of this at their last meeting.
Before the vote, a student voiced this concern with the grading system.
That's why Commissioner Tom van Stone voted against the grading system last year and this year.
"I think some good students got lazy, used it to their advantage, they thought they could take a 50 and take care of it the next day with a regular score,” he said.
Van Stone added that he was vindicated by some of the school district's latest data.
During the 2020-2021 school year, nearly 4,700 students failed.
That's more than double from the 2019-2020 school year.
It comes after seeing a decrease of 815 from the 2018-2019 school year.
Schwartz said it serves as a reminder while 50 isn’t zero, it’s still failing.
“You're just not failing as much, as you were, but you're still going to get an ‘F’,” he said.
Van Stone hopes this is the last year the school district uses this system.
"Especially if we see more data that we're still not at our average of students that are failing, and we're above it,” he said.
In this grading system, high schoolers will not have to take midterms or finals. According to Schwartz, that gives back about two weeks of lost instruction.
