WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The spread of COVID continues to tick up in some communities.
In Waterbury, the city has reported new cases in the triple digits for several days and one age group continues to drive the numbers, our youngest.
While specific numbers weren't immediately available, but the health department has continually said how ages five to eleven have been the highest number of new cases lately.
Yesterday, the city recorded 291 new cases. We're already more than half of last week's total.
The city's leaders say all of this stresses the importance of getting these kids vaccinated, especially since they've been eligible for vaccinations the least amount of time.
State numbers show more than nine percent of five eleven-year-olds have at least one dose.
A little more than two percent are fully vaccinated.
Health Director Aisling McGuckin says it's critical to get them vaccinated for Christmas and other holiday gatherings.
"They're perfect little germ monsters. They transmit germs wherever they go. We have the opportunity to mitigate that risk and get them protected," McGuckin explained.
But little of the infection has spread inside the schools themselves.
During its state of the district update, Waterbury Public Schools said its COVID protocols and the Screen and Stay program have really helped keep infections down, also facilitating hundreds of vaccinations at schools.
As of December 9, 618 had been vaccinated at on-campus clinics.
351 of them were twelve and older, which includes teachers and parents.
267 of them were 5-to-11-years-old.
“We are much better, further ahead with COVID now than we were a year ago. We have the tools that we know work in managing and preventing this virus. Masking, distancing, vaccinations and testing," Will Zhuta, IT director for Waterbury Public Schools, said.
To help kids get vaccinated, the health department has been organizing clinics on school campuses for weeks trying to get our youngest to catch up with other age groups' vaccination rates.
From 5-7 Tuesday night, Sprague Elementary here will host a vaccine clinic.
If you can't get to the clinic, the mayor says the city will come to you.
"Anyone who can't get here, we'll get there. All you need to do is call the health department or 311 and we will be sure to come to you," Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary explained.
Below is a list of vaccine clinics that are being held throughout the city.
On Campus Clinics for Waterbury Public Schools:
Dec. 14: Sprague Elementary School at the cafe/gym, 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 20: Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School at the gym, 3-7 p.m.
Dec. 20: Carrington Elementary at the gym, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: Driggs Elementary at the state, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: H.S. Chase Elementary at the cafe, 3:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 22: Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School at the cafe, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 23: Woodrow Wilson Elementary School at Art Room #114, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 23: Walsh Elementary School at the cafe, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Dec. 27: International Dual Language School at the library, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27: Hopeville Elementary at the cafe, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 28: F.J. Kingsbury Elementary at the cafe, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29: Bucks Hill Elementary at the cafe, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Walk-Up Clinic / 910 Wolcott St. (all 3 vaccines available):
Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Health Department / 1 Jefferson Square (only Moderna available):
Monday through Friday 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
