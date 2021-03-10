WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Not only have police in the Brass City been busier with more cars being stolen, they're finding more juveniles are responsible.
In all of 2020, Waterbury police reported 550 car thefts in the city.
Around 94 percent of the crimes were committed by juveniles.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said remote learning has played a big role.
However, officers have been working with Waterbury Public Schools to identify and steer high-risk youth away from crime.
It also helps that a lot of the Police Activity League, or PAL, programs have gone back to in-person.
"We're really focusing now on working with our education department, using a lot of the same tools and formats that they use each and every day in our schools in Waterbury, to assist kids with homework and tutoring when they come to our facility and PAL afterschool,” Spagnolo said.
Police have also been working with nonprofits and other organizations in the city.
The Teen Outreach Program, or TOP, through Connecticut Junior Republic is another service that has been helping keep Brass City youth out of trouble.
"We never really stopped operating; we changed the way we did business. We took a lot of precautions to ensure health and safety of our staff, as well as our clients, but we never stopped working,” said Dan Rezende, president and CEO of Connecticut Junior Republic.
Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary brought this issue up in his ‘state of the city’ address on Tuesday, saying the state needs to do something.
"I believe we need legislation at the state level that will strongly address this epidemic of stolen cars,” O’Leary said.
Spagnolo added that the state did allocate more than $100,000 to the city from COVID-19 relief funds, to fund a youth violence prevention program.
"We've been doing that for several months now, we've seen some really great outcomes from that. We're hoping we stay on that track and we continue to fund that effort,” Spagnolo said.
Spagnolo was also recently appointed to the state’s Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee, and starts his term this month.
