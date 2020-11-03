WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of the most contentious races this Election Day is expected to be in Connecticut's 5th District.
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is facing off against Republican challenger David Sullivan and independent candidate Bruce Walczak.
RELATED: 5th congressional district race expected to be contentious
Political pundits expect the race to be a tight one between Hayes and Sullivan.
During a recent debate, Sullivan accused Hayes of voting strictly along party lines.
Hayes, on the other hand, asked Sullivan for specific examples of her votes so she could defend each one.
She said she pressed her party for more COVID-19 testing, something that she took personally since contracting the virus herself.
Both her and Sullivan aimed their campaigns at unaffiliated voters.
Walczak, a real estate consultant, concentrated on the economy, healthcare and social security.
He took aim at what he called Hayes' partisanship and the shortcomings of Sullivan's Republican party.
When it comes to the pandemic, Hayes said the federal government should provide guidance and more resources to help people.
Sullivan said the government’s role is limited and is a poor use of taxpayer resources.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3 is your Election Authority
In Waterbury, a record number of voters was being seen on Tuesday.
Crosby High School is one of the bigger polling places in Waterbury in the east end of the city, which is considered more diverse.
There were lines out the door Tuesday morning, and a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
“It was very busy early in the morning and I think a lot of that had to do with national attention to the race. People seeing lines in other states, so a lot of people wanted to make sure their vote counted this morning. Throughout Connecticut, and also in Waterbury, we saw lines we usually see in at the beginning of a presidential election,” said Waterbury Registrar of Voters Tim DeCarlo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.