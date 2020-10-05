WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The City of Waterbury has seen a significant uptick in coronavirus infections, including two people close to the mayor who tested positive.
There have been 60 new COVID-19 infections among residents.
The city’s testing centers also reported a big increase over the weekend in people wanting to get tested.
Police chief Fernando Spagnolo confirmed to Eyewitness News that he was among those who tested positive. He said he had flu-like symptoms and a fever, and will quarantine while working from home.
An advisor to Mayor Neil O’Leary, David Lepore, also tested positive.
Both men were in close contact with the mayor, but O’Leary so far has tested negative.
"He is going to self quarantine for a couple and then he’ll be retested," said Adam Rinko, Waterbury’s emergency management director.
Rinko spoke about the recent rise in cases in the city.
"The gamut of the source patients run all over the place," he said. "Whether they were traveling, whether they simply come into contact some other how, occupationally. There are, you know, a good number of occupational exposures, as in healthcare workers that are working with COVID patients, and, unfortunately, we forget how vulnerable that population is of itself when they are exposed day in and day out just to do their jobs."
Spagnolo doesn’t know how he got COVID, but some of his police officers did come into contact with an infected person while serving a search warrant.
"A warrant service had been done on an infected individual, unbeknownst to the officers performing the warrant service, and a couple of them did develop some symptoms," Rinko said. "They were tested and we have another 12 that will be tested [Monday] morning."
The mayor’s office will be closed Monday and sanitized. Some other government offices will also be partially closed.
O'Leary urged residents to conduct city-related business over the phone or internet as much as possible.
In addition to cases at City Hall and the police department, Waterbury schools continue to see students and staff test positive.
Bunker Hill and Gilmartin Elementary School have had staff members receive a positive diagnosis. A student at Driggs Elementary School was also positive.
Contact tracing was initiated in those cases.
