WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Whenever a snowstorm hits, Waterbury PAL’s Shovel Brigade sets out to make sure everyone is dug out.
The Brigade could use a little help, as all members don’t have boots.
The Shovel Brigade heads out no matter how big the storm.
For the last decade they’ve been picking up the slack, clearing hundreds of driveways.
The elderly and those with disabilities are given priority.
"It's very helpful, you can see they come here in a big crew and they are finished in ten minutes," said Ed Black of Waterbury.
There currently are around 25 members and Eyewitness News met with three of them: Giuseppe Rositani, Jamelette Dixon, and Mackenzie Arroyo.
All three say they’re just answering a call to service.
"It's a good deed and like, you know, shoveling can keep people safe from getting hurt," Dixon said.
During Winter Storms Alfie and Bobby, some of the brigade were seen shoveling in sneakers, so PAL is running a boot drive, wanting to make sure all members have the proper footwear for the job.
During Bobby, the brigade cleared 136 driveways in around five-and-a-half hours.
"It just got a conversation started about what can we do to help these kids out and have them prepared,” said Sergeant Andrea D’Agostino, Officer in Charge with Waterbury PAL. “Sometimes what we believe is dressing for the weather isn't necessarily what some of the teenagers think is dressing for the weather."
The brigade is touched people want to help, because all they want to do is help others.
"It kinda feels nice 'cause we're out helping, and we don't even know who these people are but they want to help us, so it makes you feel good in a way," Arroyo said.
New or gently used boots can be brought to PAL’s Rec Center at 64 Division Street in Waterbury, Monday through Friday.
They are looking for men’s size 7 to 12 and women’s size 5 to 10.
Click here to donate to PAL.
