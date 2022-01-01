WATERBURY, CT (WFSB)-- Covid-19 testing will begin again at Waterbury's Municipal Stadium on Monday.
The site will run from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday to Friday
To cut down the wait time pre-registration is available.
So when you arrive on site, all you have to do is get the test.
Those who do not pre-register will be sent to a different line.
This site is sponsored by Corebella Health.
To Pre-Register a test click here.
