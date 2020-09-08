WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury Public Schools had their first day of school on Monday following the long Labor Day weekend.
The district is operating with a hybrid learning model this year, but students may opt for online learning or in-person.
There were many changes that were made ahead of the new school year.
In a previous interview with Channel 3, district leaders said there are physical cues reminding students, teachers and staff to practice social distancing while wearing masks.
Arrows in the hallways also indicate the traffic flow. Sometimes, it’s one way, as seen at the high school. Other times, a demarcation line shows where people are supposed to walk, like at Hopeville Elementary School.
“We’re going to try it out, and depending on how things are going forward, we’ll keep coming or just opt to keep them home,” said Giovani Cruz, who was bringing his two children to begin the new year at Hopeville Elementary School on Monday morning.
While the children are attending in-person learning, going into first and third grades, they will not be riding the bus, only being dropped off and picked up by their parents.
