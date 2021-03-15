WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students in Waterbury headed back to the classroom on Monday for full in-person instruction.
The move came after months of distanced and hybrid learning.
The school district said it is hoping to be able to remain on a fully-in person schedule for the rest of the school year.
Many health experts said the move to full-in person learning will give students a much-needed sense of normalcy.
One year ago, school districts across Connecticut sent students home because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waterbury Public Schools’ decision to return to the classroom on Monday was made after consulting with the Waterbury Department of Public Health and reviewing local and statewide health data.
Students will have a full day of learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will stay as half days.
The move also comes as teachers, custodians, bus drivers and other school staff members continue getting vaccinated.
There are close to 4,000 school workers eligible to receive the vaccine.
There’s an express lane at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School dedicated to vaccinating school staff.
Details on the state’s vaccination rollout, including locations and registration information, can be found here.
