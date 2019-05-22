WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- For some students in Waterbury, Wednesday was a day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Ahead of Memorial Day, 11th grade students planted a field of flags at Hamilton Park for those who died fighting for our freedoms.
“I think it’s important for people to know the importance of the holiday,” said Waterbury student Julia Barros.
With her dad in the U.S. Navy, and a brother who is about to join the Army, Barros said she knows that with service can come great sacrifice.
“Some people aren’t lucky enough to have her family members come home,” Barros said.
So, with a thankful heart that her loved ones are safe, she helped plant American flags for the ones who paid the ultimate price.
The students placed 529 flags on Wednesday, one for every member from Waterbury who died while serving in the military.
“We kept saying to them, they showed up for us, so we show up for them,” said James Butler, social studies teacher at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.
Also near where the flags were placed is a small building, where people could buy bonds to support the troops during the first and second world wars.
“It’s important to remember people who died during the war and how they contributed. Even in Waterbury, there is a lot of history in Waterbury, so it’s important to know our history,” said Marnie DelaRosa.
For a list of ceremonies and parades happening Memorial Day weekend, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.