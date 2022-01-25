WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury school teacher faced a judge for the first time since her arrest earlier this month.

She is accused of leaving her young children home alone to take a vacation with her boyfriend.

Kerry Caviasca, 36, of Watertown, faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to police, her two children under the age of 12 were left hungry in a basement while she was 1,200 miles away in Florida.

Caviasca was arrested earlier this month.

The mother of two allegedly text messaged her children from Florida to tell them to stay in the basement, her arrest warrant showed. When the children told her they were hungry and needed dinner, she reportedly responded to the children “just eat candy. I’m sorry.”

In another text exchange detailed in the warrant, her kids asked to use the bathroom and she responded saying “Quick. No lights.”

PD: Teacher arrested for leaving children home alone for two days & nights A local teacher has been arrested after allegedly leaving two children she is responsible for home alone for two days and nights, police said.

Police said she was gone for two full days on vacation with her boyfriend just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It resulted in the children missing a day of school.

According to the warrant, it was the children’s father who raised the red flag to police.

Caviasca is now on leave from her teaching position with the Waterbury Public Schools District. A spokesperson said it is conducting its own investigation.

Caviasca told police that her brother was supposed to be watching the children, but when police asked the brother, he said he couldn't remember and didn’t want to be involved.

Caviasca’s attorney is also representing her family in court.

She stood silently next to her attorney, Joe DeCicco, as he and the state discussed her conditions of release.

Cavisasca bonded out soon after she was arrested on January 15.

"We will absolutely abide by the orders entered in the family file as a condition of release, DCF cooperation, yes, which is ongoing. and of course the condition of no new arrest," DeCicco said.

DeCicco is also representing Caviasca in a case in family court.

An order was issued back in December, giving her sole custody of her two kids to her ex-husband and limiting communication with her children through a family therapist.

She was also asked to sign off on medical treatments and other DCF services if asked.

DCF does not specify an age children could be legally left alone, citing experts recommend children be at least 12, or 15 if caring for a younger sibling.

DeCicco also requested for more evidence at the hearing, which the state granted.

"The state has provided my office with the requested information, which we're gonna take our time now to examine and my client and I will make no further comment on this," said Joe DeCicco, Caviasca’s attorney.

When she was arrested, Waterbury public schools said Caviasca was put on leave and they started an investigation.

The school system says they have no further comment on her.

Her next court date is set for March 14.

For DCF’s guidelines on leaving kids home alone, click here.