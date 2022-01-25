WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury teacher is on the docket to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court Tuesday morning, accused of leaving her young children home alone to take a vacation with her boyfriend.

Kerry Caviasca, 36, of Watertown, faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to police, her two children under the age of 12 were left hungry in a basement while she was 1,200 miles away in Florida.

Caviasca was arrested earlier this month.

The mother of two allegedly text messaged her children from Florida to tell them to stay in the basement, her arrest warrant showed. When the children told her they were hungry and needed dinner, she reportedly responded to the children “just eat candy. I’m sorry.”

Police said she was gone for two full days on vacation with her boyfriend just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It resulted in the children missing a day of school.

According to the warrant, it was the children’s father who raised the red flag to police.

Caviasca is now on leave from her teaching position with the Waterbury Public Schools District. A spokesperson said it is conducting its own investigation.

Caviasca told police that her brother was supposed to be watching the children, but when police asked the brother, he said he couldn't remember and didn’t want to be involved.