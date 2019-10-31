NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police said they arrested a Waterbury teacher on Thursday morning.
Police arrested Jessenia Figueroa, and charged her with driving under the influence, interfering with police, failure to drive in the proper lane, and not having car insurance.
Figueroa is a pre-k teacher at Sprague Elementary School and has been with the district since Aug. 29, 2018.
She was released on a promise to appear.
The Waterbury School District released a statement saying “Our teachers, our administrators and all of us at central office hold positions of public trust and are expected to serve as role models for our students. That includes the exercise of good judgment. The District continues to review the facts and circumstances related to this alleged conduct and will evaluate its options and obligations with respect to this matter. As this is a Personnel matter, the District will have no further comment at this time.”
I hate the fake news media... So what, she made a mistake! So when one of you do it are you going to write up a whole article and drag one of your own through the dirt??? Fluck out of here with this $hit WFSB!
