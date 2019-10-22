WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- In Waterbury, a special education teacher is on paid leave after a complaint of inappropriate conduct toward a student.
The incident happened B.W. Tinker Elementary School.
Officials said the teacher reportedly tried to discipline and restrain a student at the school.
Both the Dept. of Children and Families and Waterbury police are investigation, but the teacher has not been charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.