WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Waterbury teachers were preparing to slam school and city leaders for a union contract that they are calling a slap in the face.
A Board of Education meeting is being held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, where the discussion will take place.
Teachers said they are frustrated because the new deal means they will not be getting any guaranteed raised for the next three years.
Also, some Waterbury parents fear it could lead local educators to leave the district in droves.
The Waterbury teacher’s union and school district failed to come up with a compromise during their recent negotiations, so a state arbiter stepped in and sided with the district.
The deal means Waterbury teachers will not get a raise this year, and salaries the following two years are completely up in the air because they won’t be negotiated until city leaders hammer out a budget.
President of the teachers’ union Kevin Egan said the deal will continue a massive brain drain in the district.
Waterbury has already lost 600 teachers over the last several years, and Egan said the effect has been costly in more ways than one.
“With the attrition of teachers leaving you’re constantly hiring new teachers, and constantly retraining teachers, and constantly spending more to train these teachers, so it’s really a vicious cycle that you never really get out of,” Egan said.
