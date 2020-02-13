WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, the city of Waterbury turned red.
The ‘red out’ was made possible by a senior at Sacred Heart High School.
Katie Brown is bringing awareness and raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Katie was 2 years old she was diagnosed with leukemia.
"Katie’s Quest For A Cure" has seven weeks to raise $15,000. That’s $1,000 for every year Katie has been cured.
"The support that I am getting with everything is making it all worthwhile, and knowing that the impact that this is going to have on the leukemia society and everyone living with cancer, I know that this is worth all the work,” Brown said.
There is a little more than a month left to donate.
To contribute, click here.
