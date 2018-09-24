A Waterbury man, and four juveniles are facing charges after police said they were found breaking into vehicles in Stratford.
Early Monday morning, officers were called to the area of Cutspring Road and Cheshire Street in Stratford, for the report of several suspicious people.
Police said the group of people were going through unlocked cars and stealing items like change and purses that were left in unlocked/unattended cars.
The group was also found to be in possession of two stolen cars from Waterbury, police said.
Police arrested 18-year-old Edward James Parmlee, of Waterbury.
He was charged with third-degree larceny, and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.
The other four members of the group were all juveniles and were charged with the same.
