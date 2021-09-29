Waterbury theaters get ready to lift the curtain

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- It's almost showtime for theaters in Waterbury.
Both the Palace Theater and Seven Angels Theatre have shows starting on Friday, which would be their first shows in more than 18 months.
On Oct. 1, the Palace Theater will feature Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale to kick off the season.
“We'll be celebrating our 100th year anniversary this season,” said Palace Theater CEO Frank Tavera.
He said it’s been a long wait.
They've had some state and federal help in the last year and a half, but now that paying customers can fill the seats again, it feels the worst is behind them.
“The fact we were dark for 18 months, unable to put on presentations, unable to “earn revenue,” those funds are desperately needed in order to maintain these historic facilities, help support the staff that was working, many of them at reduced hours and capacity as well,” Tavera said.
Seven Angels Theatre in Hamilton Park is also having its first show in 18 months on Friday, with the return of the show Nunsense.
Main Street Waterbury CEO Carl Rosa has also been waiting for the return of theater.
Knowing the foot traffic, it'll bring to restaurants and other businesses downtown.
"We're starting to ramp back up again, with people coming back to downtown, so it's big. So, the more shows, the more entertainment, the more opportunity for people to see what we have to offer,” Rosa said.
To help get the foot traffic up this season across the state, the Palace is partnering with the state's largest performing arts venues to promote each other's shows.
"We share content, we share people, and if we can help promote one another so that we all, like they say, lift all boats afloat, bring them at a higher level, it just made complete sense,” Tavera said.
Tickets are still available for the shows at the Palace and Seven Angels Theatre.
For Palace Theater tickets, click here or call at 203-406-3000, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Seven Angels Theatre tickets, click here.
