WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The City of Waterbury will be distributing at-home COVID rapid testing kits on Sunday, Jan. 2 starting at 10 p.m.
There will be two distribution sites, one at Municipal Stadium and the other at the City Hall.
It is on a first come, first serve basis for Waterbury residents.
Proof of residency is required.
