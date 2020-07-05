WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury is holding their annual Fourth of July fireworks display Sunday night.
The display will start at 9:15 p.m. and last for 20-25 minutes, Mayor Neil O'Leary said.
The fireworks will be launched from atop Holy Land.
Officials say vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center parking lots because of social distancing guidelines.
