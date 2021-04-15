WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury remains a hotspot for new COVID-19 cases.
In fact, on Thursday Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will ramp up vaccine efforts there.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
Additionally, Waterbury is trying to push past vaccine hesitancy, making it easier for people to get shots with ‘no appointment needed’ clinics.
On its first day, Berkeley Warner Rec Center got so busy with vaccinations, they had to send another vaccinator and extra support staff.
But after that initial morning rush, the chairs mostly sat empty.
"I honestly live right down that street, so it's like walking distance, you know,” said James McDaniel.
He had an appointment in Meriden later this month, but when he heard about the Waterbury clinic, he had to come.
"I’m going to be safe than sorry. Better safe than sorry, so I’m here right now. Just out to protect myself, me and my family,” McDaniel said.
To get the word out, the city has been canvassing the neighborhoods where the walk-up clinics are located.
They’re also pushing out numerous social media alerts.
According to the latest state data, about a quarter of the city's population has gotten at least one dose.
Brenda Stallings has been trying to get her son, Tyler Bdeen Nasheed, vaccinated for some time.
For her, hesitancy hasn't been a factor at all.
"We haven't lost too many people from a vaccine, but how many have we lost that weren't vaccinated? And my hearts and prayers go out to those family members. I’ve lost a lot of co-workers and friends, so, it's real,” Stallings said.
Nasheed said word-of-mouth is needed to combat hesitancy.
"Hey, I just went over here, just got my vaccination, it was quick and easy, walked in, walked out, and just letting them know, and then just being living proof that like hey, I’m fine, I got the vaccine, you should get it too,” Nasheed said.
Both of Waterbury’s walk-up clinic locations will be back open on Friday. There are also walk-up clinics happening this weekend.
Friday, April 16 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- North End Rec Center, 268 N. Main St.
- Berkeley Warner Rec Center, 277 Long Hill Rd.
Saturday, April 17 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- North End Rec Center, 268 N. Main St.
Sunday, April 18 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- St. Anne’s/All Saint – Todos Los Santos Parish, 515 S. Main St.
