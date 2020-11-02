WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Towns and cities all over the state are seeing a surge in coronavirus infections.
The City of Waterbury is under a “Red Alert” after more residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Surrounding communities were under the same alert as of Monday morning.
In addition to Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott, Woodbury and 26 other municipalities met the criteria.
As a result, local health officials urged people to get tested for coronavirus whether they have symptoms or not.
Waterbury issued a public health alert.
“Red Alert” meant that there were 15 or more positive cases per 100,000 people per day. According to the latest data from the state, the rate per 100,000 in Waterbury was at 20.
Mayor Neil O’leary shared that as of Sunday afternoon:
- 3,294 Waterbury residents tested positive for COVID-19
- 14 patients were hospitalized
- 197 coronavirus-related deaths
As cases climb in the Brass City, more Waterbury Public Schools students also tested positive.
Over the weekend, three in-person students tested positive, along with two virtual students and four staff members.
For cities and towns that fall under the “Red Alert,” the state Department of Public Health advises people to limit trips outside their home and avoid gatherings with non-family members.
In Waterbury, a list of testing locations can be found here.
