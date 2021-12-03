WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- As more cases of the omicron variant are detected in the U.S., it's caused a rush to get vaccinated.
A vaccination clinic in Waterbury has seen an increase in foot traffic, just like when the delta variant came out.
People are making sure they're as protected as they can be, especially with omicron cases found nearby in New York state.
Waterbury’s walk-up clinic has had consistently good numbers of people getting their shots in the city.
The state reports the city now has around 63 percent of its population with one dose, and a little more than 56 percent are fully vaccinated.
Every day before the clinic opens for the day, there's already a line outside its doors.
In line on Friday, Joyce Petteway, who says cases in New York City brought her in line.
“There are so many people who still have not taken the first vaccination. And you don’t know, I’m around people all the time. You don’t know who’s taken it. Or who hasn’t taken it,” she said.
For the next three weekends, the Brass Mill Center Mall will be a host for vaccinations next to Santa. It goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who are 5-to-11 years old that get their shots there will get a $25 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods.
