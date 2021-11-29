WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury health leaders are warning folks to not let their guards down.
This comes as the Brass City deals with an uptick in COVID cases.
Cases have been steadily climbing in the city of Waterbury.
The health department said part of it is because of the colder weather, as gatherings move indoors.
"I think after Halloween, we saw a little start in the increase. I think that's likely due to the parties held indoors instead of outdoors,” said Aisling McGuckin, director of the Waterbury Health Department.
There's also been an uptick at the city's testing site at Brass Mill Center Mall.
A lot of people have been making sure they're safe to travel for the holidays.
Of the nearly 500 cases that have been detected in the last two weeks, one age group has been leading the charge.
"A lot of the cases right now are among the 5- to 11-year-olds, so those little ones that haven't been able to get vaccinated are the ones sort of driving our numbers right now,” McGuckin said.
While cases are up, so are vaccinations.
State data shows around 62 percent of the city has at least one dose.
Around 55 percent are fully vaccinated.
Adam Rinko, the city's director of emergency management, says the focus continues to be education.
The strategy has had a minor tweak for vaccinating young children.
"We've kicked off those campaigns to educate parents, which is a little bit different than educating the parent themselves, which is a little bit different than educating the patient themselves to take the vaccine. So, it's a little twist on how we've been doing things, but primarily the same things,” Rinko said.
The health department stresses with the emergence of the omicron variant, that age-old pandemic advice is key.
"Hand washing is still critically important, keeping your distance, just because everybody else is bunching up in line when you're in the store doesn't mean you have to,” McGuckin said.
Aside from the city's walk-up clinic, you can also get vaccinated here at the health department downtown.
Walk-Up Clinic / 910 Wolcott St. (all three vaccines available)
- Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Health Department (only Moderna available)
- Monday through Friday 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Testing Site / Brass Mill Center Mall (near old Sears store)
- All week, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., drive up or walk up
