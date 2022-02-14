WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury is asking homeowners to be alert after reports of thieves posing as water department workers.
The water department says all water meters are inside of homes in the city.
This makes it seem credible that water department workers would try to go inside and check on things.
Imposters will ask to come inside, either to check those or ask to take a water sample.
The department says they rarely make house calls.
With police they say to trust your gut.
“They’re taking advantage of people that are just unknowingly being nice,” said Rob Langenauer, Superintendent of Water.
Langenauer says when imposters pose as his staff, it usually is a two-person job.
“They let him into the basement, and they bring them down to the basement and run water. While somebody up top, their partner, comes in up top and rummages through all their belongings, takes what they need while the resident can’t hear anything ‘cause they’re distracted downstairs,” he said.
The biggest thing to ask for is identification, and to see if they’re wearing proper uniform and driving a department vehicle, all clearly marked with logos.
“If we had a water main break, we may knock on your door to notify you of something like that. But we’d always have our proper identification,” said Langenauer.
“Any legitimate, lawful company would take the time to wait to verify their existence, that they’re there for a scheduled purpose or task," said Lieutenant Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.
Bessette says the elderly are often the most targeted in these scams.
Police have caught these imposters in the past.
Bessette says their charges vary, depending on how they entered the home, what they took, and if anyone got hurt.
“We have investigated these kinds of situations in the past where people have posed as contractors to gain access into homes, have taken items, and then they’d be charged criminally for their actions,” Bessette said.
If someone claiming to be with the water department shows up to your house, call police.
With their help you can verify crew's schedules, also request an officer to come to your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.