WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Two Connecticut Macy's stores are on the chopping block.
The Waterbury and Waterford locations are set to close by the spring.
They are both part of a total of 45 closures that will happen this year.
It's part of Macy's cost-cutting strategy to shutter 125 locations by 2023.
At the Brass Mill Center location, a clearance sale will start later this month.
It'll run until the doors close for good.
In a statement regarding the Waterbury location, Macy’s said "Macy's Brass Mill Center is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 23 years."
Macy’s said the closure of this location affects 80 employees.
They're all being offered jobs at other locations, but for those who can't do that, they're being offered severance.
Brookfield Properties, the owners of the Brass Mill Center, hinted that they’re already looking at filling the space.
In a statement, they said in part “evolving shopping centers is an ongoing strategy. This is an opportunity to repurpose department store space to reflect the changing needs of our customers.”
