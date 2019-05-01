WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- It was a very special day for a very special woman in Connecticut.
The oldest person in Waterbury has turned 107 years old.
Virginia Belliveau celebrated her birthday last month, but on Wednesday the Village at East Farms threw her a birthday bash.
Virginia exercises every day and loves Wii bowling.
The mayor of Waterbury presented Virginia with a special proclamation for her milestone birthday.
Her big secret to a long life?
Her niece Pat Barnes said “she tells every woman, it's because she was never married! But if a man asked her she’d say ‘I don't know.’ She won't tell them, she will only tell us.”
Originally from Wethersfield, she's been at the Waterbury facility for six years.
She even had her driver's license up until last year.
Happy birthday, Virginia!
