WATERBURY (WFSB) - A woman was found dead inside a car submerged in a body of water at Lakewood Park.
According to police, officers were called to the scene around 3:48 a.m. after a utility worker in the area reported that a car was in the water.
The Region 5 dive team was called to assist and located an unresponsive woman, identified as Yamiles Vazquez, 22, of Waterbury, in the car. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle, a black Honda Civic, was removed from the water and found to have no further victims.
This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). CRU will continue to investigate this incident to determine the cause of the vehicle entering the water along with identifying the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.
